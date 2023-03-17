Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the post of Welfare Extention Officer 2021 certificate verification and viva voce test. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The certificate verification and viva voce test of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted phase wise in the Office of the Commission at Unit-II Bhubaneshwar from March 23. A total of 110 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for Phase I CV round scheduled to be held from March 23 to March 31 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 129 vacancies of Welfare Extention Officer as Initial Appointees under the SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Steps to download CV admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on WEO 2021 CV admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

