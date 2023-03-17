The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) delayed the start of online applications from CET-qualified candidates for recruitment to various Group C posts. The online application was supposed to start on March 16 onward at the official website hssc.gov.in

“However, the Commission is receiving various new posts from different departments which were not advertised earlier. Therefore, after adding these fresh posts, the link for online application form for various Group-C posts will be notified very shortly,” said the notice.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

The HSSC Group C recruitment drive aims to fill up to 31,529 posts (tentative) in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commission etc. These include 6392 Common Graduate Level Posts, 5762 Higher Secondary Level Posts, 1647 Stenographers, 2063 Fire Operator cum Drivers, 6486 ALM/ Shift Attendant/Electricians, 1554 Staff Nurses, 880 Junior Engineers (Civil), among others.

The Haryana CET 2022 exam was held in November last year and a total of 3,57,562 candidates qualified the exam. The candidates who fulfill the qualifications for one or more posts shall apply online for the desired posts.

The HSSC Group C exam will be held from May 13 to July 15.

Here’s HSSC Group C notification 2023.

Here’s HSSC Group C exam calendar 2023.

Here’s HSSC Group C vacancy chart 2023.

Application Fee

No Fees is required to be deposited by any candidate for applying against any Post(s).

Selection Process

The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks: written examination (97.5%) and Socio-economic criteria and experience (2.5%).