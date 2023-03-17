The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL 2021. Candidates can check and download the results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL 2021 Skill Test was conducted on January 4 and 5.

“Allocation of posts to eligible candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-preference of posts given by the candidates at the time of Document Verification. A total of 7541 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment,” reads the notification.

Moreover, post-wise and category-wise break-up of the candidates selected for different posts against the vacancies reported by the User Departments and detailed cut-off details of the last selected candidates against each post has been released.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on March 23. This facility will be available till April 6. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registered ID and password.

Here’s SSC CGL final result 2021 notice.

Steps to check SSC CGL 2021 final result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to Results – CGL – Click on result link for relevant post The SSC CGL final result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

The SSC CGL exam is conducted for recruitment to various posts including — Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, and others.