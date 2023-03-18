The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination February 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nittt.nta.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on February 4,5,11 and 12 in two shifts each day: SHIFT- 1 (10.00 AM - 1.00 PM) and SHIFT- 2 (2.30 – 5.30 PM). A total of 14204 candidates were registered for the exam, whereas 13545 appeared for the test.

“The Module Completion Certificate will be issued by NITTT in due course,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download NITTT 2023 result

Visit the official website nittt.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on NITTT 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.