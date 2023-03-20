The Staff Selection Commission has released the result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 Skill Test (Typing Test and DEST). Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 16,160 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the document verification (DV) round.

“Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in the Skill Test (DEST/Typing Test) of the Examination, a total of 14873 candidates qualified the Typing Test (List-I), 220 candidates qualified DEST (CAG) (List-II) and 1067 candidates qualified DEST (Other than CAG) (List-III) (provisionally) to appear in Document Verification,” reads the notification.

The Document Verification schedule will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit the websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission regularly, for further updates.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CHSL 2021 result

Visit the official websites ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on result links available under CHSL tab The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN TYPING TEST FOR APPEARING IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF LDC/JSA & PA/SA (LIST-1).

LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN SKILL TEST FOR APPEARING IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF DEO IN CAG (LIST-2).



LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN SKILL TEST FOR APPEARING IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF DEO OTHER THAN CAG (LIST-3).