Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) - Mumbai Refinery will soon close the online application window for its Apprenticeship programmes in the field of Engineering. Eligible candidates can enroll themselves with the National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS) portal mhrdnats.gov.in and login to apply for the posts.

HPCL Mumbai has advertised a total of 65 vacancies for apprentice trainee posts in different fields of engineering. These include 40 Graduate Apprentices and 25 Technician Diploma Apprentices.

The monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 will be paid to Graduate and Diploma trainees respectively. The apprenticeship will be for a period of one year. Candidates living in the State of Maharashtra only shall apply for apprenticeship training at the Mumbai Refinery of HPCL.

Here’s HPCL Apprenticeship 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-25 years as on February 1, 2023. Age relaxation by 5 yrs, for SC/ST, 3 yrs for OBCNC and 10 yrs for PwBD.

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice: Engineering Graduation in [ Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics / Instrumentation/ Computer Science/IT/ Chemical] with 60% aggregate marks.

Technician Diploma Apprentice : Diploma in [Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics / Instrumentation/ Chemical] with 60% aggregate marks.

Application Process

Applicants are required to enroll themselves on NATS Portal. Candidates to log onto NATS Portal using their USER ID/Email ID and password. Once logged in, on the home page, candidates have to click on “ESTABLISHMENT REQUESTS” and select option “Find Establishment” from drop down menu. Once candidates click on “Find Establishment”, the page appears with two “Search Criterions”, i.e. Options to search by 1) Preferences and 2) Establishment Name. Among the search criterion options select Establishment Name, candidates need to type Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and click on option “Search”. Once candidates click on search, apprentice vacancies at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited appears. Candidates need to Click on establishment name “HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD. (MUMBAI REFINERY) have establishment ID “WMHMCS000015” and select “Apply” button. Once candidates click on “Apply” button a message appears as given below “Successfully applied for the training position”.

Selection Criteria

Candidates fulfilling all the eligibility criteria will be called for an interview in the month of April 2022. The merit list will be drawn basis the scores in the interview and the academic results of Engineering / Diploma.