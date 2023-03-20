Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will soon conclude the online application process for Technical Combined Main Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Technical Services recruitment drive is being conducted for 378 vacancies.

The MPSC Technical Main exams will be held in April for four different services.

Here’s MPSC Technical Main exam 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Open-category candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 544 while reserved ones are to pay Rs 344.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully before applying.

Steps to apply for MPSC Technical Main exam 2022

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.