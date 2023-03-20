Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the post of Junior Stenographer and Assistant Section Officer posts at the Orissa High Court. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website ohcrecruitment.in.

The Orissa HC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 vacancies, of which 199 vacancies are for the Assistant Section Officer posts and 35 for Junior Stenographer posts.

Here’s Orissa HC Junior Stenographer recruitment 2023 notification.

Here’s Orissa HC ASO recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 32 years as on August 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Section Officer: The candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised University or such other qualification equivalent thereto. He/she must have adequate knowledge in Computer Application.

Junior Stenographer: The candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised University or such other qualification equivalent thereto. He/she should have a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in type writing along with adequate knowledge in Computer Applications.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas SC/ST/PWD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Orissa HC recruitment 2023: