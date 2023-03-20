Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the 68th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 68th prelim exam was conducted on February 12 and the provisional answer keys were released on February 18. Objections were invited till February 28.

The Commission is expected to announce the BPSC 68th prelims result soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for all updates.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to check BPSC 68th final answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on 68th CCE Main final answer key link The BPSC 68th final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the BPSC 68th prelims final answer key.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the BPSC 68th Prelims exam, BPSC 68th Mains exam, and the Personality Test.