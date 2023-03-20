Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit card for the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 Entrance Examination. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH MBA CET 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 25 and 26. The test will comprise of multiple choice objective-type questions with a duration of 150 Minutes.

The examination is being held for admission to Professional Courses in admission to the first year of Full Time Post Graduate Degree in MBA/MMS course through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to download MAH MBA CET admit card 2023:

Visit website cetcell.mahacet.org and go to CET portal Click on MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 admit card link Login using Application Number, date of birth and security pin The MAH MBA CET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MAH MBA CET admit card 2023.