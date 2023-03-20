The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for the West Bengal Judicial Service prelim exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBJS prelim exam 2022 will be held on March 26 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 2.30 PM at different venues in Kolkata and Darjeeling.

The WBJS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the West Bengal Judicial Service. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written), and Personality Test.

Steps to download WBJS admit card 2023:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to Download admit card section and click on link for WBJS Select Advertisement No, enter Enrollment No./Roll No., date of birth to login The WBPSC Judicial admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WBPSC WBJS admit card 2023.