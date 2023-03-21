Allahabad High Court has released the Stage II exam schedule of Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2023 for Group D, Group C, and Stenographer posts. As per the notification, the examination for Group C (Clerical Cadre) will be conducted on March 25th and 26th, whereas the examination for Group D Cadre post will be held on April 2 from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The Stage II exam for Stenographer, Grade III posts will be held on March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in. The admit card shall be available to download three days before the exam.

Here’s the official notification.

The Allahabad HC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1021 vacancies for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre posts, 1699 for Group ‘D’ Cadre posts, and 1186 vacancies for Stenographer Grade-III posts.

Steps to check Allahabad HC result 2022:

Visit official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.