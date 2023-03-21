Today, March 21, is the last date to apply for recruitment to various posts of LDC/ DEO/Junior Administrative Assistant, Lab Technician, Medical Social Worker, OPD Attendant and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 73 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, education qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2023

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with the registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.