The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will today, March 21, release the score card of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). Candidates will be able to download their score cards from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in after 5.00 PM.

Earlier, GATE 2023 result was announced on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur.

Steps to download GATE 2023 score card

Visit the official website gate.iitk.ac.in On the homepage, go to Candidate Login Key in your Enrollment ID / Email Address and password and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.