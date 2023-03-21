Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has increased the number of vacancies for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) under Advt No 29/2022. The online application window has been reopened at the official website hpsc.gov.in. New candidates can apply for the posts from March 21 to 31.

HPSC has now notified 85 vacancies for Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) in Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana.

Here’s HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer amended notification 29/2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-42 years as on December 6, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: i) Degree in Civil Engineering. ii) Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric or its equivalent.

Selection process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.

Application fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for HPSC SDE Civil recruitment:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in O the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt No. 29 of 2022 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for HPSC SDE Civil recruitment 2022.