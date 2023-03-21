Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit card for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard on March 31, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2023, from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in 13 districts.

Here’s the official notification.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 894 vacancies for Forest Guard at the Uttarakhand Forest Department. The pay scale is Rs 21,700-69,100 (level-3).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on Forest Guard Examination- 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The UKPSC Forest Guard exam 2022 selection process will consist of a written exam, PET/PST physical tests and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.