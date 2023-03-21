Odisha Police State Selection Board (OPSSB) has released the admit card for the physical tests for posts of Constables (Civil) in different districts and establishments. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opssb.nic.in using their login ID.

The Odisha Police Constable PET/PMT will be conducted from March 23 onwards. Details regarding the physical tests will be mentioned on the admit card. The result of the written exam was announced last week and the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test.

The Odisha Police recruitment drive is being conducted for 4790 posts of Constable (Civil). The scale of pay of Constables is Level -05 (Rs 21,700 – 69,100).

Steps to download OPSSB Constable PET/PMT admit card:

Visit the official website opssb.nic.in Go to ‘Recruitment of Constables (Civil)-2022’ and go to Login Key in your login details and submit The OPSSB Constable admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference.

Selection Procedure

The recruitment examination shall consist of the following stages: OMR Based Written Examination, Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test (Optional) and Medical Exam. There will not be any viva-voce Test.