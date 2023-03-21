The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the online registration process for the State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or AP PGECET 2023 today. Candidates can register for the test on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till April 30. The last date for filling online application with a late fee of Rs 5,000 is May 14.

The AP PGECET 2023 will be held from May 28 to 30 in two sessions: FN 10.00 AM to 12 noon and AN 3.00 to 5.00 PM. The exam will be conducted by Sri Venkateswara University for admission into M.Tech/ M.Pharmacy/ Pharm.D (PB) courses for the academic year 2023-24 in AP colleges.

Here’s AP PGECET 2023 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility criteria

The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in the relevant field with at least 50% mark (45% in case of reserved category candidates).

Application fee

The application fee for OC- Rs 1200, BC- Rs 900 and SC/ST- Rs 700.

Steps to apply for AP PGECET 2023: