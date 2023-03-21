Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the model answer keys of the Nursing Officer exam 2023. Registered candidates will be able to download the answer key from the official website osssc.gov.in using their User D and password.

The OSSSC Nursing Officer written exam was conducted on March 19.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer keys by clicking ‘File objection for the published Answer Key’ on the ‘Applicant Menu’ and submitting their challenge by March 28.

Here’s OSSSC Nursing Officer answer key notice.

Steps to download OSSSC Nursing Officer answer key:



Visit the official website osssc.gov.in Go to “Login” and login using User D and password Go to Applicant Menu – Examination answer key and click on the link The OSSSC Nursing Officer answer key will appear on screen

Download and check.

The OSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7483 Nursing Officer posts in 30 district establishments and 13 Medical colleges and hospitals. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam.