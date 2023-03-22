Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has released the result of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2023). Candidates can check and download their results from the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on February 12 in two sessions as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). JAM 2023 scores are likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats

Steps to download IIT JAM 2023 result

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in On the homepage, click on the candidate portal Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

