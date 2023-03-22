The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the notification for admission to Class-I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2023-24. The registrations will commence on March 27 at 10.00 AM and conclude on April 17 at 7.00 PM at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The minimum age for admission in Class-I will be 6 years as on March 31, 2023. Reservation of seats will be as per KVS Admission Guidelines 2023-24 available on the Website (https://kvsangathan.nic.in).

Direct link to the admission guidelines.

The 1st provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates will be declared on April 20, 2023. The admission process will start from April 21. The 2nd and 3rd list (if seats remain vacant) will be released on April 28 and May 4, respectively.

Registration for Class II and above (except Class XI) will start from April 3 at 8.00 AM to April 12 upto 4.00 PM if vacancies exist in offline mode only. The duly filled-up form needs to be submitted to the office of the Principal in the respective KV. The last date of admission for all classes except class XI is June 30.

“All information regarding Admission & Registration forms for Class-II and above are available in the Vidyalaya Websites and registrations can be done as per the Schedule for Admission -2023-24. Registration for Class-II and above will be accepted only if vacancy exists in the respective KV. Admission will not be granted, if wrong and misleading information in the application form is found at the time of scrutiny by the KV. Contact Principal/Admission In-charge only when called in the given time slot,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.