Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the interview schedule for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer. The interview is scheduled to be conducted from April 10 to 18, 2023, at 19, Dr PK Parija Road, Cuttack—753001. The interview will be held in two shifts i.e., 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

A total of 530 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification (DV) and interview round.

“The candidates are required to come with hard-copies of online application forms (including their Roll Nos. at the top right corner), four passport size photographs, self-attasted copies of all relevant certificates, documents, proof of identity, etc. with original of the same,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 261 posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer in the Odisha Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment under Advt No. 04 of 2022-23.

Steps to download OPSC AAO interview schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Click on “Interview Notice - Recruitment to the Posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer (Advt. No. 04 of 2022-23)” The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.