The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board has delayed the online registration process for ASRB NET 2023, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) Examination-2023.

The registration was due to start today. However, as per the new notice, submission of online applications will commence from March 26 (10.00 AM) at the ASRB website asrb.org.in. The last day to apply will be April 10 (5.00 PM).

ASRB will hold a combined examination for NET-2023, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) Examination-2023 in CBT mode during April 26-30 at centres across India in a staggered slot-wise examination format.

Candidates are advised to read the ASRB detailed notification to know more about the tests.

Here’s ASRB NET notification 2023.

About ASRB NET

ASRB National Eligibility Test (NET) is a qualifying examination for determining eligibility for the position of Lecturer/ Assistant Professor in the State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and other Agricultural Universities (AUs). Candidates clearing the NET will be eligible to apply for the post of Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the SAUs/ AUs. There will be one paper of 150 marks consisting of 150 objective type multiple choice questions to be solved in 2 (Two) hours.

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years (as on January 1, 2023) and possess a Master’s degree in the concerned Discipline to be eligible for ASRB NET 2023.

Application fee

The application fee for the exam is as follows: SMS and STO- Rs 500, NET- Rs 1000. There is relaxation in the amount for reserved category candidates. The fee must be paid online.