The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for Indira Gandhi National Open University Recruitment of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT)-2023. Interested candidates can apply on the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in till April 20, 2023.

Candidates will be able to make changes in their application forms on April 21 and 22. The exam schedule will be released later.

“Candidates who desire to apply for the exam may go through the Information Bulletin and apply online at https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/ during the period from 22.03.2023 to 20.04.2023 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using debit/credit cards, net banking, UPI,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for IGNOU JAT 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “IGNOU Recruitment Examination - 2023 for Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT)” Click on IGNOU JAT 2023 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for IGNOU JAT 2023.