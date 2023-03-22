Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the objection window for the Junior Assistant Exam 2022 answer key. Eligible candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till March 28. A fee of Rs 50 per challenge is applicable.

The UKPSC Junior Assistant exam 2022 was held on March 5 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 445 vacancies for Junior Assistants or Kanishth Sahayak.

Steps to raise objections for JA answer key 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key and Online Objection” tab

Click on the objection link

Login and raise objections, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference



