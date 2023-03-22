The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT). Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC TGT written exams will be held from April 22 to May 7 in OMR-based mode. The exam will be held in both morning and evening sessions. “This calendar of examination is tentative and may vary due to Administrative reasons,” the notice said.

Here’s HSSC TGT exam date 2023 notice.

The HSSC TGT recruitment drive aims to fill up to 7471 TGT posts of (Group‐C Services) in the Department of Elementary Education, Haryana. The pay scale is Rs 9,300‐34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4600.

Selection Process

The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks: written examination (95%) and Socio-economic criteria and experience (5%).