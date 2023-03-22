Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Fireman 2021. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Fireman document verification is scheduled to be conducted from April 4 to 14 from 10.00 AM onwards in Jaipur. The physical and practical exam for the post of Fireman was conducted from December 15 to 28 last year in all districts of Rajasthan.

Steps to check RSMSSB Fireman DV schedule:

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on Fireman DV schedule link The Fireman DV schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule.

Direct link to RSMSSB Fireman DV schedule.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 629 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and 600 for Fireman posts.