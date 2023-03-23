The Staff Selection Commission has released the e-admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 Document Verification (DV). Candidates can download their admit cards from Commission’s regional websites.

According to the result declared on March 18, a total of 16,160 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the document verification (DV) round.

Applicants will be able to check the DV schedule available on the respective websites.

Regional Websites

Steps to download CHSL 2021 DV admit card