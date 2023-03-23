Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer posts. Eligible candidates can check and download the final answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted on November 12 and 13, 2022.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 286 posts of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer under the Urban Development and Housing Department. BPSC will recruit candidates based on a written exam.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination.” final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

