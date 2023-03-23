Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai (the Bank) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Pharmacists on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration for a maximum period of 240 days at various Bank’s dispensaries located within Mumbai / Navi Mumbai. Interested candidates can apply for the posts till April 10 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

Educational Qualification

Matriculation or its equivalent examination. Applicant should possess a minimum qualification of Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized University registered under Pharmacy Act 1948. Applicants having Bachelor’s degree (B. Pharm) in Pharmacy can also apply for this post.

Application Process

The applicants are required to send their applications in a sealed cover along with photocopies of certificates of Professional/Academic/Other qualifications, caste certificate, experience certificate, age proof etc. should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001 on or before 1700 hrs. of April 10, 2023. The sealed cover should be super-scribed as ‘Application for the post of Pharmacist on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration’.

Selection Process

The Bank will be conducting an interview for the shortlisted candidates. The Bank reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility standards etc. in order to limit the number of candidates to be called for interview. The decision of the Bank in this regard will be final. Mere fulfilling of the eligibility criteria does not entitle the candidate to be called for Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.