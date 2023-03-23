The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) today, March 23. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till May 10 without a late fee. The last date to apply for the exam with a late fee of Rs 1000 till May 24.

Applicants can make changes to their application forms on May 11 and 12.

The Physical Efficiency and Games skill Test is scheduled to commence on May 31 from 7.00 AM onwards. The applicants will be able to download their admit cards from May 27, 2023.

Application Fee

The online registration fee (application processing fee) is Rs 900 for OC, Rs 800 for BC and Rs 700 for SC/ST candidates.

Steps to apply for AP PECET 2023



Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP PECET 2023 link

Pay the fee and proceed with the registration process Fill in the required details, upload the documents and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

AP PECET 2023 will be conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University for the Academic Year 2023-23 for those seeking entry into B.P.Ed.(Two years) and U.G.D.P.Ed. (Two Years) Courses. The Application form is for Common Entrance Test for the entry into the Physical Education courses.

