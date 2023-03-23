The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the revised application dates for the posts of Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO). As per the notification, the applicants will be able to apply for the examination on the official website osssc.gov.in till March 27. The applicants will be able to submit their completely filled forms from March 28 to April 7, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6862, of which 4565 vacancies are for the post of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) and 2297 for Junior Assistant posts.

Earlier, the Commission notified a total of 5396 vacancies.

A Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 will be conducted for the district cadre posts of PA and JEO in various district establishments under different departments of the state government.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

JA : Class +3 pass in Arts/ Science/ Commerce with computer skills.

PEO : Class +2 (12th standard) pass in any discipline.

Exam fee

No exam fee.

Steps to apply for OSSSC JA, PEO recruitment 2023

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on New User and register Log in to the portal and fill up the application form for Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam followed by a practical test. The written exam will consist of 180 questions of 1 mark each. The test will be held for a duration of 3 hours. The practical test will be basic computer skill test with 50 marks of 1 hour duration.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.