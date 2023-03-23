The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) today, March 23. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till April 22 without a late fee. The last date to apply for the exam with a late fee of Rs 500 till April 29.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms on May 10 and 11, 2023.

The AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 20 form 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from May 15.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The registration and processing fee for the unreserved category is Rs 900, for BC is Rs 850, SC/ ST is Rs 800 for LLB Courses, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to unreserved category candidates, Rs 950 for BC and Rs 900 for SC/ST category candidates for LLM course through online payment gateway.

Steps to apply for AP LAWCET/PGLCET 2023



Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP LAWCET 2023 link

Pay the fee and proceed with the registration process Fill in the required details, upload the documents and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.