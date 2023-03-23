Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Principal recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the final merit list from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Principal exam 2022 was held in pen and paper-based mode on June 17 and the results were announced on September 14 last year. The qualified candidates were called for the Interview/Personality Test.

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 363 Principal vacancies in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. Of these, 208 posts are for male candidates and 155 for female candidates.

UPSC has recommended 334 candidates as per the merit list for appointment to the post of Principal. The marks of interviewed candidates, cut-off marks, etc will be uploaded on the website after completion of the recruitment process or within 30 days, the notice said.

Steps to check UPSC Principal final result 2022:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “What’s New” tab Now click on “Final Result: 363 Posts of Principal in Education Department, GNCTD”

The UPSC Principal final result will appear on the screen Download and check by searching roll number

Direct link to download UPSC Principal final result 2022.