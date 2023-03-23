Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the AAO exam (Part 1 and 2). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB AAO examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 28, 29, April 1 and 3 in CBT mode. The name of the examination centre shall be available on the admit card.

Here’s DSSSB AAO exam schedule 2023.

Steps to download DSSSB AAO admit card 2023:

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on “LINK FOR DOWNLOADING ADMIT CARD FOR AAO EXAMINATION”

Key in your Roll Number, date of birth and submit

The DSSSB AAO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download DSSSB AAO admit card 2023.