DSSSB AAO admit card 2023 released; here’s download link
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the AAO exam (Part 1 and 2). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
The DSSSB AAO examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 28, 29, April 1 and 3 in CBT mode. The name of the examination centre shall be available on the admit card.
Here’s DSSSB AAO exam schedule 2023.
Steps to download DSSSB AAO admit card 2023:
- Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “LINK FOR DOWNLOADING ADMIT CARD FOR AAO EXAMINATION”
- Key in your Roll Number, date of birth and submit
- The DSSSB AAO admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference