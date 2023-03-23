The University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to release the UGC NET answer key soon. Once out, candidates will be able to download the provisional answer keys from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Applicants will also be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key by paying the prescribed fee.

UGC NET December 2022 was conducted in 5 phases and concluded on March 15, 2023.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Steps to download UGC NET answer key

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the provisional answer key link

Key in your login details and submit The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

