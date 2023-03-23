Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the hall tickets for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on April 3 from 10.00 AM to 4.00 PM at various exam centres across the state.

GUJCET exam is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. The exam will be conducted in offline mode.

Direct link to the GUJCET 2023 exam schedule.

Steps to download GUJCET 2023 hall ticket:

Visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org Click on the GUJCET 2023 Hall Ticket link

Enter Registered Mobile no/Email Id, date of birth The GUJCET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download GUJCET 2023 hall ticket.