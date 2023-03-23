Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the PET/PST of Constable/ Tradesman recruitment 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cisfrectt.in using their Registration ID and Password.

The CISF Constable Tradesman PET/PST round is scheduled to be conducted from April 5 onwards. The candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in the admit card and abide by the same. Admit cards will not be sent by post, reads the notification.

Steps to download CISF Constable Tradesman admit card 2023:



Visit the official website cisfrectt.in Click on the “Login” link and go to ‘Constable Tradesman 2022’

Key in your Registration No, Password and submit The CISF Constable Tradesman admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CISF admit card 2023.

The CISF recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 787 vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation and Trade Test.