The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2023). Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in. The admit card is expected to release soon.

JIPMAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28 (Sunday) from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The exam will be Computer Based Test (CBT).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JIPMAT 2023 exam city slip

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT 2023 City Intimation” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city intimation letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JIPMAT 2023 exam city slip.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.