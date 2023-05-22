Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the admit card for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2023). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in Click on “Download Hall Ticket” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

TS PGECET 2023 will be conducted for admission into full-time courses of M.E/ M.Tech. / M.Pharm. / M. Arch. / Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.), in Universities, Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2023-2024.

