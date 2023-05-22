The Board of Secondary Education, Assam declared the result of HSLC or Class 10th today, May 22. Students can check and download their results from the official website www.sebaonline.org.

This year, the total pass percentage is 72.69%. A total of 4,15,324 students appeared for the examination, of which 3,01,880 students have been declared qualified, reports Indian Express.

The exams were conducted from March 3 to March 20.

Steps to download SEBA HSLC 2023 result

Visit the official website sebaonline.org Click on HSLC result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SEBA HSLC 2023 result.