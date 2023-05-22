Today, May 22, is the deadline to apply for recruitment to various posts of Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant, and others at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website barc.gov.in upto 11:59 PM tonight, May 22, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 218 posts through direct recruitment and 4163 posts through Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee). Since the first notification in March 2023, BARC has added new vacancies to Advt No. 03/2023/BARC. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for important updates.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, educational qualifications, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The application fee for the posts of Technical Officer/C and Scientific Assistant/B is Rs 500 and Rs 150, respectively. The fee for Technician/B is Rs 100. The application fee for Stipendiary Trainee Category I is Rs 150, whereas the fee for Category II is Rs 100.

Steps to apply for BARC recruitment 2023

Visit official website barc.gov.in Click on Recruitment under Career Opportunities Click on the application link available under “Online applications are invited for filling up of Scientific/Technical posts in various units of DAE”

Go to ‘Sign Up’ and register to create the profile Login and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

