Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rect.crpf.gov.in till June 6.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 22 to 28, 2023. The admit card will be released on July 15.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 251 vacancies, of which 27 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and 224 vacancies for Head Constable (Ministerial).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for CRPF recruitment 2023

Visit official website rect.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here for applying to the post of ASI (Steno) And HC (Ministerial) Ldce Examination-2023.”

Go to Register link and complete registration Fill up the application form, and upload the required documents Pay the fee and submit the form Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ASI/HC posts.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Test/ Skill Test/ PST & DV and medical examination (DME/RME).