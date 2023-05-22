Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the answer key for the Final Written Examinations for various posts of Constable. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police PC Main exam for the post of SCT PCs (Civil) and SCT PCs (IT&CO) was held on April 30 in and around Hyderabad. Candidates can raise objections, if any, till May 24 upto 5.00 PM by uploading supporting documents/material in pdf/jpeg format, as attachments.

“Scanned Copies of the respective OMR Sheets of Candidates of all the relevant Papers will be hosted in the respective user accounts at the time of publishing the Final Key,” said the notice.

Here’s TS Police PC Mains answer key notice.

Steps to check TS Police Constable Mains answer key:

Visit the official website tslprb.in Click on the answer key links for SCT PC posts

The TS Police Constable Mains answer key will appear on screen Download and check Raise objections, if any.

The TS Police exams are being held for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables. The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Police constables and 554 vacancies of Sub-Inspector Civil and/or equivalent posts.