Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs, has commenced the online application for Head constables of Non-Gazetted (Combatised) posts. Eligible candidates can register for the recruitment process on the official website ssbrectt.gov.in till June 18, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 914 vacancies to the posts of Head Constables (Electrician, Mechanic, Steward, Veterinary and Communication) in Group-C Non-Gazetted (Combatized) of Sashastra Seema Bal, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Candidates are advised to check the official notification carefully before applying.

Direct link to official notification.

Vacancy details

Head Constable (Electrician) — 15

Head Constable (Mechanic - Male only)— 296

Head Constable (Steward) — 2

Head Constable (Veterinary) — 23

Head Constable (Communication) — 578

TOTAL — 914



Age

(i) For Head Constable (Mechanic - Male only) — Between 21 - 27 years, as of June 18, 2023. Upper age relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates.

(ii) For Head Constable (Electrician, Steward, Veterinary and Communication) — Between 18 - 25 years, as of June 18, 2023. Upper age relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay Rs 100 as application fee (non-refundable). SC/ST/Female Candidates and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection process

The selection process will be conducted in three phases based on the type of post - Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted for all candidates. Candidates who pass the Physical Tests will be shortlisted for a Written Exam. Candidates in the Final Merit list will be invited for Skill/Trade tests applicable to their posts.

Steps to apply for SSB 2023 recruitment process

Visit official website .ssbrectt.gov.in Go to the link Apply for the Post of Head Constables (Electrician, Mechanic, Steward, Veterinary and Communication) and click apply Go through the instruction and fill Part 1 registration details. Key in all the required details, upload documents, submit and pay the fees. Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for SSB recruitment 2023.