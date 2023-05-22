The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the CS exams June 2023 session. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu or icsi.indiaeducation.net.

The ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between June 1 to 10. The exams will be held in a single session: 9.00 AM to 12 noon. ICSI has reserved June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency.



Here’s ICSI CS admit card 2023 notice.

ICSI CS exam dates

CS Executive Programme: June 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.



June 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9. CS Professional Programme: June 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Here’s ICSI CS exam June 2023 timetable.

Steps to download ICSI CS admit card 2023:

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section Click on Download E-Admit Card link Enter Your 17-digit Registration Number and submit The ICSI CS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download ICSI CS June 2023 admit card.

“Please download the admit card immediately to avoid any last minute inconvenience. After taking the printout of the Admit Card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e., Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage of Examination, Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), Medium and Module of Examination, Dates and Timings of Examination, Details of Paper-wise exemption granted, instructions to examinees, etc.,” reads the notification.