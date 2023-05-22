The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the admit cards soon for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023. Candidates will be able to download their UP Polytechnic admit card from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The JEECUP 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 5, 2023. UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download JEECUP admit card 2023: