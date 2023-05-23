Today is the online application deadline for recruitment to Division/ District Cadre posts belonging to the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Jal Shakti Department at the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 128 vacancies under Advt No 01/2023.

Vacancy Details

Panchayat Secretary: 13

Draftsman (Civil): 105

Driver II: 10

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s JKSSB recruitment Advt 01/2023 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from the general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwD/EWS category.

Steps to apply for JKSSB recruitment 2023: