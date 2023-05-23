The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination or NCHM JEE 2023. Registered candidates can check and download the Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper with Recorded Responses from the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NCHM JEE 2023 was conducted on May 14 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

The exam is held for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2023-24 in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

The candidates can raise objections, if any, by paying the fee of Rs 200 per question up to May 24. Objections from the candidates to any Answer Key will be verified with the help of an Expert(s). If the challenge to any Answer Key is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly. Based on the Revised/ Final Answer Key, the Result will be processed and declared.

Here’s NCHM JEE answer key 2023 official notice.

Steps to download NCHM JEE answer key 2023:

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in Go to “Answer Key Challenge NCHM JEE – 2023”

Login using Application No, date of birth The NCHM JEE answer key along with question paper with Recorded Responses will appear on screen Download and match keys to responses to calculate probable score Raise objections, if any, by following instructions.

Direct link to download NCHM JEE answer key 2023.