Directorate of General Education, Kerala is expected to declare the results for Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) or Plus Two (Class 12) on Thursday, May 25. Candidates can check and download their results on the official website keralaresults.nic.in after the announcement.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this month, Kerala’s Minister for General Education V Sivankutty had announced that the Plus Two results will be declared on May 25. Kerala’s SSLC (Class 10) results were declared on May 19, one day earlier than expected.

This year approximately 4.4 lakh students appeared for the Kerala DHSE examination which was held from March 10 to March 30. To pass the DHSE examination a student needs to score more than 33% overall. Any student who fails to clear the Class 12 examination can attempt the supplementary examinations called ‘Save a Year’ or SAY.

Steps to check Kerala Plus Two result 2023